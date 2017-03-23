Budget cuts under Trump could hit Sou...

Budget cuts under Trump could hit South Dakota hard

The Argus Leader reports that the president is proposing to eliminate dozens of programs that funnel millions of dollars into the state for things ranging from low-income heating assistance to medical research. The budget is far from final and likely to undergo significant changes in Congress, but many in South Dakota are concerned about the impact the budget would have locally.

