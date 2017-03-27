After legislative defeat, gun bill ba...

After legislative defeat, gun bill backers to keep pushing

18 hrs ago

A bid to let people carry concealed handguns without a permit fell short during the 2017 legislative session in heavily conservative South Dakota, but supporters said Tuesday that its passage is only a matter of time. House lawmakers failed Monday to muster enough support to overcome a veto from Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who won't run again in 2018 because of term limits.

