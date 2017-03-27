After legislative defeat, gun bill backers to keep pushing
A bid to let people carry concealed handguns without a permit fell short during the 2017 legislative session in heavily conservative South Dakota, but supporters said Tuesday that its passage is only a matter of time. House lawmakers failed Monday to muster enough support to overcome a veto from Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who won't run again in 2018 because of term limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
|South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13)
|Apr '16
|Three Days
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC