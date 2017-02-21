Woman Charged In Reservation Death Acceptsa
A woman charged with killing a woman on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota has agreed to plead guilty to murder charges. Elizabeth Ann LeBeau, 24, has signed an agreement with prosecutors that allows her to plead guilty to second-degree murder.
