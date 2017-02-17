State lawmakers to weigh bills on abortion, campaign finance
South Dakota lawmakers are set to consider measures on abortion, campaign finance and the governor's emergency response powers this week. Here's a look at some of the proposals they plan to take up after they return to Pierre on Tuesday: Lawmakers face an important deadline Thursday, which is the final day to pass bills out of their chamber of origin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
|South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13)
|Apr '16
|Three Days
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC