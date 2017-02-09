South Dakotans getting more options f...

South Dakotans getting more options for wine delivery

KSFY News reporter Erika Leigh reports on WineDirect's new partnership with online retail giant, eBay, expanding options for Mount Rushmore State wine lovers. SD lawmakers are considering three bills to further restrict abortions while killing a bill to protect pregnant and nursing woman in the workplace.

