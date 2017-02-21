South Dakota bill leaves evolution sk...

South Dakota bill leaves evolution skepticism up to teachers

Tuesday Feb 21

South Dakota legislators are weighing whether to let teachers decide how much skepticism to work into lessons on contentious scientific topics such as evolution and climate change. A House committee on Wednesday is set to consider the measure, which would give legal protection to teachers who want to discuss "in an objective scientific manner the strengths and weaknesses" of the subjects.

