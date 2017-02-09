Sharing South Dakota Through Bookmark Exchange
Fifth graders at Harrisburg's Explorer Elementary are sharing what they love about South Dakota and trying to get others to read more. The class is taking part in a nationwide bookmark exchange ahead of Read Across America day.
