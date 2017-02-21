Senator Jensen compares LGBT communit...

Senator Jensen compares LGBT community to pedophiles

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

People who disagree with the bill say it would allow religion based adoption agencies to discriminate against people who do not comply with their moral or religious beliefs. That would exclude people from the LGBT community, people of different faiths, single people, divorced families and Native Americans that practice traditional beliefs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
News South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13) Apr '16 Three Days 33
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC