Senator Jensen compares LGBT community to pedophiles
People who disagree with the bill say it would allow religion based adoption agencies to discriminate against people who do not comply with their moral or religious beliefs. That would exclude people from the LGBT community, people of different faiths, single people, divorced families and Native Americans that practice traditional beliefs.
