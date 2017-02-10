SD Gop to vote for chair after years of uncontested races
South Dakota's dominant political party is set to vote for its next leader in the first contested GOP chair race in recent memory. Incumbent Chairwoman Pam Roberts and former state Sen. Dan Lederman are competing for the party's vote Saturday.
