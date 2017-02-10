SD Democrats respond to Rounds, Thune...

SD Democrats respond to Rounds, Thune voting to confirm DeVos

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: KSFY

The South Dakota Democratic Party released the following statement in response to Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune voting to confirm the Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary: "Betsy DeVos is incredibly unqualified to be Education Secretary. But because of her and her family's millions of dollars in donations to Republican Senators - including $46,800 to Sen. Rounds and $17,500 to Sen. Thune - Senators Rounds and Thune and other Washington Republicans overlooked her serious shortcomings and voted to confirm her.

