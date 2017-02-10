SD Democrats respond to Rounds, Thune voting to confirm DeVos

The South Dakota Democratic Party released the following statement in response to Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune voting to confirm the Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary: "Betsy DeVos is incredibly unqualified to be Education Secretary. But because of her and her family's millions of dollars in donations to Republican Senators - including $46,800 to Sen. Rounds and $17,500 to Sen. Thune - Senators Rounds and Thune and other Washington Republicans overlooked her serious shortcomings and voted to confirm her.

