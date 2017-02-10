SD Democrats respond to Rounds, Thune voting to confirm DeVos
The South Dakota Democratic Party released the following statement in response to Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune voting to confirm the Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary: "Betsy DeVos is incredibly unqualified to be Education Secretary. But because of her and her family's millions of dollars in donations to Republican Senators - including $46,800 to Sen. Rounds and $17,500 to Sen. Thune - Senators Rounds and Thune and other Washington Republicans overlooked her serious shortcomings and voted to confirm her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
|South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13)
|Apr '16
|Three Days
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC