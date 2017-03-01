Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for stricter vetting of refugees
Proposed Senate Committee Resolution 15 has some of South Dakota's immigrant and refugee population concerned. Some are calling rhetoric in the resolution "anti-Muslim," but its sponsor said that isn't his intention.
