Mother accused of kidnapping 2 daught...

Mother accused of kidnapping 2 daughters avoids jail time

A South Dakota woman accused of kidnapping her two daughters has avoided jail after her attorney asked for downgraded charges. Twenty-two-year-old Alissa Hayes, of Rapid City, was originally charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping after police say she had taken her children from the care of Department of Social Services last August.

