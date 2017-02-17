Mother accused of kidnapping 2 daughters avoids jail time
A South Dakota woman accused of kidnapping her two daughters has avoided jail after her attorney asked for downgraded charges. Twenty-two-year-old Alissa Hayes, of Rapid City, was originally charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping after police say she had taken her children from the care of Department of Social Services last August.
