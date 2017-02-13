Legislators still hopeful on concealed weapons in state capitol...
The debate over whether to allow guns in the state capital building has many people looking at the state states gun laws. "I know there are people that take it as purely a constitutional issue, I take it more as a safety issue," said Representative Kevin Jensen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
|South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13)
|Apr '16
|Three Days
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC