Home Show booth hopes to give unclaimed funds back to South Dakotans
The Unclaimed Property Division of the South Dakota Treasury was in Sioux Falls this weekend hoping to connect people with their unclaimed funds. The South Dakota Treasury Department holds onto unclaimed property from across the state.
