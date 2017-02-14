Ex-US Rep. Clint Roberts, nicknamed "Marlboro Man," dies

Former U.S. Rep. Clint Roberts, a South Dakota rancher who corralled cowboy roles on television and auditioned to be the "Marlboro Man," a nickname that stuck in Congress, has died. He was 82. The former Republican congressman and South Dakota agriculture secretary died early Monday at a hospital in Pierre from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to his daughter-in-law, Pam Roberts.

