Ex-head of South Dakota's visa progra...

Ex-head of South Dakota's visa program gets probation, fine

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this April 1, 2016 file photo, Joop Bollen, left, leaves court with his attorney Reed Rasmussen, in Aberdeen, S.D. Bollen who once ran South Dakota's scandal-ridden investment-for-visa program has avoided prison time after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in a high-profile financial misconduct case. Attorney General Marty Jackley said Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 that Joop Bollen was sentenced to two years of probation and a $2,000 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
News South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13) Apr '16 Three Days 33
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC