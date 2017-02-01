Ex-head of South Dakota's visa program gets probation, fine
In this April 1, 2016 file photo, Joop Bollen, left, leaves court with his attorney Reed Rasmussen, in Aberdeen, S.D. Bollen who once ran South Dakota's scandal-ridden investment-for-visa program has avoided prison time after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in a high-profile financial misconduct case. Attorney General Marty Jackley said Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 that Joop Bollen was sentenced to two years of probation and a $2,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
|South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13)
|Apr '16
|Three Days
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC