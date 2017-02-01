Ex-head of South Dakota's visa program gets probation, fine

In this April 1, 2016 file photo, Joop Bollen, left, leaves court with his attorney Reed Rasmussen, in Aberdeen, S.D. Bollen who once ran South Dakota's scandal-ridden investment-for-visa program has avoided prison time after reaching an agreement with prosecutors in a high-profile financial misconduct case. Attorney General Marty Jackley said Wednesday Feb. 1, 2017 that Joop Bollen was sentenced to two years of probation and a $2,000 fine.

