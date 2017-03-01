Both Sides Prepare For President Trump's Address

I think a lot of people, in fact, I think a majority of Americans, certainly a majority of South Dakotans, agree with the substance of his agenda and some of the things he's already done," said Sen. Thune. South Dakota Republicans look for the president to address several issues: plans for economic growth, the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act , reforming the tax code and increased military spending.

