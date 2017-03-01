Bishops announce new South Dakota Catholic Conference
Bishop Paul Swain of Sioux Falls and Bishop Robert Gruss of Rapid City say the South Dakota Catholic Conference will comment on issues of public policy -- providing explanations of church teachings -- and their practical application. Monday, the downtown Sioux Falls Rotary Club gathered to hear Dr. Mohammed Qamar speak about his experience immigrating to the U.S. and living in Sioux Falls for the last six years.
