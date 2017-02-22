Bill Could Hamper SD Same-sex Couples...

Bill Could Hamper SD Same-sex Couples Looking To Adopt

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: KDLT-TV Sioux Falls

Same-sex couples and single parents in South Dakota could face obstacles if they want to adopt from religious child placement agencies under a bill that passed the state Senate. The Senate on Wednesday voted 22-12 to approve a bill that would protect religious or faith-based adoption and foster care groups from lawsuits if they are unwilling to work with families that don't share their beliefs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
News South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13) Apr '16 Three Days 33
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,046 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC