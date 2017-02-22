Bill Could Hamper SD Same-sex Couples Looking To Adopt
Same-sex couples and single parents in South Dakota could face obstacles if they want to adopt from religious child placement agencies under a bill that passed the state Senate. The Senate on Wednesday voted 22-12 to approve a bill that would protect religious or faith-based adoption and foster care groups from lawsuits if they are unwilling to work with families that don't share their beliefs.
