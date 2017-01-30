Trump 'Declared War on Indigenous Nations'-And They're Ready to Fight Back
"We will fight back through through the courts, protests, and any means available and necessary," says Eriel Deranger of the Athabasca Chippewayan First Nation. With his order to revive the Keystone XL pipeline, President Donald Trump "has declared war on Indigenous nations across the country," one Cheyenne River Sioux organizer said Monday.
