Thune takes oath of office for third term in U.S. Senate
U.S. Sen. John Thune issued the following statement after he took the oath of office for his third term in the U.S. Senate: "It is an unbelievably humbling experience to continue to serve the people of South Dakota in the U.S. Senate," Thune said. "I want to thank all South Dakotans for this opportunity, and I look forward to hitting the ground running in 2017."
