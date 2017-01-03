Thune takes oath of office for third ...

Thune takes oath of office for third term in U.S. Senate

Tuesday Jan 3

U.S. Sen. John Thune issued the following statement after he took the oath of office for his third term in the U.S. Senate: "It is an unbelievably humbling experience to continue to serve the people of South Dakota in the U.S. Senate," Thune said. "I want to thank all South Dakotans for this opportunity, and I look forward to hitting the ground running in 2017."

