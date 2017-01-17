State officials hope ruling moves case to US Supreme Court
South Dakota officials are optimistic that a 1992 Supreme Court ruling saying sales taxes can't be collected from companies not physically present in the state can be overturned. The Argus Leader reports District Court Judge Roberto Lange ordered on Tuesday that a state-filed lawsuit requiring four out-of-state internet companies remit sales taxes to the South Dakota Department of Revenue be heard in state court.
