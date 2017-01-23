South Dakota Rep. Mathew Wollmann res...

South Dakota Rep. Mathew Wollmann resigns amid intern sex scandal

A South Dakota legislator who acknowledged having sexual contact with two interns resigned on Monday, saying he regrets his actions. Republican Rep. Mathew Wollmann announced his resignation in a letter, which was first reported by the Mitchell Daily Republic.

