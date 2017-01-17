South Dakota Legislature's Code Of Co...

South Dakota Legislature's Code Of Conduct

The South Dakota House's investigation of Representative Mathew Wollmann's sexual relationships with two interns is raising new questions about the safeguards in place to protect interns and pages at the capitol. Wollmann has admitted to having consensual sexual contact with the interns, who are both over the ages of 21, in 2015 and 2016.

