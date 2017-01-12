South Dakota lawmakers discuss repeal of Initiated Measure 22
It's week one of South Dakota's legislative session but many Republican lawmakers have already set repealing Initiated Measure 22 as one of their top priorities. The measure on government ethics and transparency was passed by voters in November, but a circuit judge put it on hold over issues of its constitutionality.
