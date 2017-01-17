South Dakota Child Identification Pro...

South Dakota Child Identification Program event in Rapid City

Wednesday Jan 18

Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota Masons want to remind parents and guardians of the upcoming South Dakota Child Identification Program event: Boy Scout Troop 7 and Cub Scout Pack 74 South Maple United Methodist Church 202 East Indiana Street Rapid City, SD Thursday, January 19, 2017 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. SDCHIP is part of MASONICHIP, an initiative of the Masons of North American that generates completed packages of various identifying items of children for parents or guardians. The types of identification that are collected include: dental impressions, DNA cheek swab, digital still photo, fingerprints and video imaged interview.

