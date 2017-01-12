Senator Thune Talks About Trump, ACA

Senator Thune Talks About Trump, ACA

Early Thursday morning, the United States Senate passed the first step in repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare. With a 51-48 vote, the Senate approved a budget resolution that sets the stage for large portions of the Affordable Care Act to be repealed.

