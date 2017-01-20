SD Aarp Day at the Capitol
Attorney General Marty Jackley is again warning South Dakota seniors that the grandparent scam has resurfaced targeting all parts of the state. The scam begins with a telephone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild or other family member and requests money for a critical situation.
