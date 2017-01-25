Reaction widespread over presidential action on oil pipelines
Organizations on both sides of the debate over oil pipelines react to President Donald Trump's decision to restart the Dakota Access and Keystone XL lines. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says President Donald Trump is breaking the law with an executive order aimed at moving the Dakota Access oil pipeline forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
