Leonard Peltier Clemency Request Denied By President Obama

President Barack Obama has denied a clemency request by American Indian activist Leonard Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison in the killing of two FBI agents in South Dakota in 1975. Peltier's attorney, Martin Garbus, says they got a letter from the White House on Wednesday night saying their application has been denied.

