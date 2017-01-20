Krebs offers package to replace ethics initiative under fire
Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is proposing a rewrite of South Dakota's campaign finance laws that she said could replace a voter-approved government ethics overhaul Republican lawmakers are expected to repeal during the legislative session that starts Tuesday. The state's chief election officer outlined to The Associated Press the wide-ranging changes, which include creating a campaign finance ethics commission, adding financial disclosure requirements and allowing organizations to contribute directly to candidates, among other provisions.
