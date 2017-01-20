Job openings at interstate informatio...

Job openings at interstate information centers

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill seasonal positions for travel counselors and supervisors at eight Information Center locations along interstates 29 and 90. Travel counselors are needed from May through September to assist visitors with travel needs, answer questions and promote South Dakota's travel opportunities. Applicants must be high school graduates, possess knowledge of South Dakota's history and visitor attractions, and have basic computer skills and excellent communication skills.

