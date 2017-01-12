Is your South Dakota steak really a South Dakota steak?
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says over the last 20 years or so, Rapid City lost its meat processing plant, its milk plant and now, "We are in our own little world trying to further our business in every aspect except agriculture." "We have a number of cattle producers in the area who have very little ways to market their own product."
