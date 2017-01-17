Indian Activist Peltier's Supporters Hope Fora
Supporters of American Indian activist Leonard Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison in the killing of two FBI agents in South Dakota in 1975, are hoping President Barack Obama will grant him clemency before he leaves office. Peltier's attorney, Martin Garbus, says Pope Francis has joined the list of prominent names supporting Peltier's last-ditch bid for freedom.
