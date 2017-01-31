Former Refugee Upset With Proposed Southa
As immigration continues to make national headlines, you'll find a similar discussion in Pierre. A new bill would change how refugees could re-settle in South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Dakota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|hataar
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr...
|Sep '16
|CannonBall North ...
|1
|cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|apriel
|1
|South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13)
|Apr '16
|Three Days
|33
Find what you want!
Search South Dakota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC