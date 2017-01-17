Fighting the flu: South Dakota cases on the rise
It's been a slow start to flu season this year, but doctors say they've already seen a rise in cases locally since South Dakotans rang in the new year. "We saw more at the start of January," said Dr. Amy Hogue of Falls Community Health.
