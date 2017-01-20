Exhibition of works by Frederick Weyg...

Exhibition of works by Frederick Weygold on view at the Speed Art Museum

Read more: Art Daily

The Speed Art Museum A's latest major exhibition, Picturing American Indian Cultures: The Art of KentuckyA's Frederick Weygold, opened to the public Saturday, January 7 at the Speed Art Museum in Louisville. This unique exhibition features over 180 paintings, drawings, and photographs by Louisville artist and ethnographer Frederick Weygold , as well as highlights from the SpeedA's American Indian collection.

