Excerpts from recent South Dakota edi...

Excerpts from recent South Dakota editorials

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Young lives were lost in cases when vehicular homicide charges were filed in crashes in rural Davison County, the city of Mitchell, Wagner and rural Charles Mix County recently, forcing families to say goodbye to loved ones as young as 9, 22, 25 and 46 years old. While some of those vehicular homicide charges were dismissed and others have yet to be tried by the courts, the current maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine is nowhere near enough for the loss of life incurred in these tragic events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
News South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13) Apr '16 Three Days 33
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC