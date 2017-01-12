Ethics measure supporters take aim at...

Ethics measure supporters take aim at Republican lawmakers

9 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

South Dakota Democrats lost big in November, but Roxanne Weber celebrated a surprise victory when her favorite ballot measure narrowly passed. Now, she's questioning her vote's value as Republican lawmakers discuss dismantling the government ethics initiative just months later.

