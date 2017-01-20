Daugaard: Falling revenues will mean ...

Daugaard: Falling revenues will mean tough choices

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: KSFY

As lawmakers prepare to begin the 2017 legislative session, Governor Daugaard has made it clear the state has a problem with revenue. Sales tax forecasts for fiscal year 2017 have come in under projections through the first four months - meaning lawmakers will have less money to spend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Dakota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Hillary Elected, Putin Says He Will "Prepare... (May '16) Nov '16 hataar 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
News Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... Sep '16 Cordwainer Trout 2
Native American candidates hope for pipeline pr... Sep '16 CannonBall North ... 1
cheap oak bedroom furniture Manchester UK (Apr '16) Apr '16 apriel 1
News South Dakota ranchers reeling from cattle losses (Oct '13) Apr '16 Three Days 33
See all South Dakota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Dakota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,959 • Total comments across all topics: 277,763,071

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC