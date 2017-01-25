Committee says Wollmann violated House rules
A South Dakota House Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion concluded Tuesday that a state representative violated house rules when he slept with two interns. The committee met for the first time Tuesday to discuss the actions of former South Dakota State Representative Mathew Wollmann.
