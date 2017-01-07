2016 Traffic Fatalities Down, Not Wearing Seat Belts Lead Cause
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says fewer people are dying on South Dakota roadways. Even though the number of traffic fatalities reached one hundred and fifteen last year, it's down compared to 2015 and the highway patrol says it can be even lower by doing just one thing.
