Yankton man shot by trooper makes first court appearance
The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Yankton earlier this month has been formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault against an officer and aggravated eluding. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that 58-year-old Curtis Adams Sr., of Yankton, made his first court appearance on Monday.
