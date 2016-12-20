Yankton man shot by trooper makes fir...

Yankton man shot by trooper makes first court appearance

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

The suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Yankton earlier this month has been formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault against an officer and aggravated eluding. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that 58-year-old Curtis Adams Sr., of Yankton, made his first court appearance on Monday.

