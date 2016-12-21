Waste flows downhill, and that's what...

Waste flows downhill, and that's what worries folks in Hendricks, Minn.

The people of Hendricks, Minn., thought they had won the feedlot war two years ago when they sued to stop a mega-dairy slated for a hilltop just across the border in South Dakota. They feared that if the farm's huge manure lagoons ever sprang a leak, the waste would enter a nearby stream and run straight down into Lake Hendricks, a civic gem they just rescued from years of pollution.

