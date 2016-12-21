Unintended consequences of new crime ...

Unintended consequences of new crime victims' bill of rights

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Columbia Journalism Review

The Sioux Falls Police Department has refused to release the location of certain criminal incidents, and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety has scrubbed from its website all state accident reports and has stopped releasing the names of fatal crash victims. A newspaper association chief recently called these developments "a blow to the right to know."

