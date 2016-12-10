Thousands still without power followi...

Thousands still without power following Christmas storm

More than 12,000 people still did not have power as of Wednesday morning, according to South Dakota Rural Electric Association. The counties with the most customers without power include Grant, Roberts, Marshall, and Day counties in northeast South Dakota.

