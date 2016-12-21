South Dakotans might vote on assisted...

South Dakotans might vote on assisted suicide

Wednesday Dec 21

An Attorney General Explanation for a proposed initiated measure on euthanasia has been filed with the Secretary of State. This statement will appear on petitions that will be circulated by the sponsor of the measure, Angela Albonico of Spearfish.

