Soldiers welcomed back from their deployment in Kuwait just in time for the holidays

Wednesday Dec 14

Dozens of families got their holiday wish Wednesday afternoon. After 10 months of waiting, 38 soldiers from the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in the South Dakota National Guard came home to their families, just in time for Christmas.

