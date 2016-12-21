SD activist 'shocked' about getting E...

SD activist 'shocked' about getting Electoral College vote

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: White Lake Beacon

A South Dakota activist says she is "totally shocked" that she got a vote for president from the Electoral College this week. Sixty-eight-year-old Faith Spotted Eagle of Lake Andes received one vote Monday from an elector in Washington state.

