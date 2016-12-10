Record Year for South Dakota Conceale...

Record Year for South Dakota Concealed Carrya

Friday Dec 30

A year of politics may have triggered a boom in gun permits in South Dakota - that is according to South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs. She says concealed carry weapon permits have reached an all time high this year.

Chicago, IL

